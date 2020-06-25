Sprinkler system saves lives

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A couch in a common room was found on fire around 11 p.m on Tuesday night.

The fire happened in an apartment building in the 400 block of Olympian Boulevard in Beloit and was caused from smoking materials being carelessly used.

The sprinkler system extinguished the fire and stopped it from spreading to homes in the apartment building.

Approximately $5,000 in property losses and $2,000 in content losses were caused by the fire.

No injuries were reported.

