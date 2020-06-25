Stress caused from COVID-19 leaves many with hair and skin conditions

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Many UW Health dermatologists have received an increase of patients with hair loss and flares of psoriasis, red scaly itchy skin, due to stress from the ongoing pandemic.

Dr. Apple Bodemer, a UW Health integrative dermatologist, says COVID-19 impacts every part of life and that she is not surprised of these side affects given all the changes and uncertainty COVID-19 creates.

“In my practice I talk to my patients about mindfulness, breath work and I also recommend supplements that help support the adrenal glands, so people are better able to handle the physical effects of stress.” says Dr. Bodemer in a press release.

Avoiding putting make up on the lower face and taking a break from wearing a mask, when you can safely do so, is also recommended by Dr. Bodemer, acne flare ups are a concern for people who have to wear tight-fitting masks all day.

