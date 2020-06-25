Advertisement

Two finalists announced for Madison School District’s next superintendent

(NBC15)
By Jackson Danbeck
Published: Jun. 25, 2020 at 4:35 PM CDT
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Metropolitan Board of Education has announced two finalists for the district’s next superintendent.

The finalists are Dr. Carol Kelley and Dr. Carlton Jenkins.

Kelley is in her 5th year as Superintendent of Oak Park Elementary School District in Oak Park, Illinois, according to the school district. Before that, she served three years as the superintendent of Branch Township School District in New Jersey. Kelley holds an Ed.D. degree from the University of Pennsylvania, an MBA degree from the University of Virginia, Darden School and a BS in Engineering from the University of Pennsylvania.

Jenkins is currently in his fifth year as Superintendent of the Robbinsdale School District in New Hope, Minnesota. He has also served as chief academic officer; principal; assistant principal; and physical education/health teacher. He received his PhD from the University of Wisconsin.

The candidates will now interview with the Board next week and attend sessions with MMSD staff and students.

“We were very fortunate to have an impressive pool of highly qualified candidates participate in this process,” said Gloria Reyes, Board of Education President, said in a release. “With a focus on how candidates aligned with the Leadership Profile, the Board was able to select two phenomenal finalists, both with deep roots in education and instruction, and today we are excited to introduce them to our community.”

