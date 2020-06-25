Two teens accused of spraying graffiti in Madison’s North District

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Many home, garage and vehicle owners were left with property damage after two teens allegedly painted them with graffiti early Tuesday morning.

According to Madison Police Department, property on Spencer Lane, Tennyson Lane and Eliot Lane were all damaged with vulgar words, crude sexual drawings and protest language such as “BLM RESPECT.”

A victim was able to help identify the potential suspects, police said, 16-year-old male from Sun Prairie and a 16-year-old female from Madison. The teens admitted to causing the damage and returned to the damaged areas attempting to clean it up.

The MPD contacted and cited the teens, who were cited for criminal damage, where one stated “we were just being dumb.”

