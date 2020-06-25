Two women seriously injured after head-on crash in Rock Co.

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two women are in the hospital with severe injuries after their vehicles collided head-on along Highway 14 near Janesville on June 20.

The Rock County Sheriff’s Office says a 47-year-old Clinton, Wisconsin woman was driving eastbound when she crossed the center line and struck head-on a westbound vehicle driven by a 24-year-old Rockford woman.

Both women were brought to a local hospital with serious injuries. Traffic was also rerouted for several hours while the crash was investigated.

The names of the women will not be released at this time. Alcohol was not a factor in the crash, authorities say.

