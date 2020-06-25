Virtual Battle of the Bands aims to help musicians during pandemic

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Summer in Madison is typically marked by street festivals, outdoor events, and live music. With the coronavirus pandemic, many of those events have been cancelled, and with them, opportunities for bands and musicians to perform and make money.

That’s where Music Makes a Difference, a local nonprofit that was started in 2017, comes in.

“It has a two-fold mission, and the first of that is to support the musicians who make the great live music that we love to hear,” said president Bill Zorr. “We do that by hosting events at venues in our community, and after the musicians get paid, we then take the remaining proceeds and donate it to a specific local charity that we partner with for that event. There’s a guaranteed minimum of $1,000.00 that would go to that local charity.”

Now that many venues are unable to host live events due to coronavirus, Music Makes a Difference came up with another way to work to support them. They teamed up with Broadjam to put on a virtual Battle of the Bands competition.

“Without a place for the musicians to play, they don’t have a revenue source. And they also sell their merchandise, so it really is the way they mostly make their money, they’re not making it on sales of CDs really,” he said. “We knew that we wanted to do something that would have an impact to them financially, and we thought this virtual Battle of the Bands would be one way to do it.”

Zorr said the competition started with 31 bands, narrowing down to 16 for the semi-finals, and ultimately, leading to the Final 4 Finale on July 9, where bands compete for $5,000.00 in prize money, and $3,000.00 to the number one band. Thursday marks the last semi-final round.

Zorr said the four bands compete for the semifinal rounds, each submitting two videos of songs for viewers and fans to watch.

“There’s a donate button, and the donation button works as the voting button,” he said. “So for every dollar of a donation is a vote for that band, you can vote as many times as you want, you can for as much as you want, and you can vote for multiple bands, and then all of those donations goes to those bands in the semifinal of that evening.”

In addition to helping the bands, Zorr also said he hopes fans get something out of it too.

“There’s also a hunger from the fan base,” he said. “I’m a fan and I miss coming to these events, I miss the outdoor festivals that Madison is well known for. We hope that it’s giving the fan base also the opportunity to hear the music from the bands that they love”

Zorr said the genres this year range from folk, to rock, to country, and he hopes it expands even more going forward.

“We’re trying to diversify the genres that we also promote, we didn’t get spoken word artists this go around but again, we think we’re getting the ripple of information out there and after this year, because it’s been so successful, we’re hoping to have even more participation and more genres in the future.”

The last semifinal will be at 7 p.m. on Thursday.

