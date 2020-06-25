Wisconsin awarded $1 million to combat methamphetamine

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Justice has been awarded a grant of $1,000,000 from the U.S Department of Justice to battle the illegal manufacturing and distribution of methamphetamine.

The U.S Department of Justice Office of Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS Office) announced today that $12 million in funding will be given to 12 state law enforcement agencies in combating the illegal manufacturing and distribution of methamphetamine.

“Methamphetamine is a dangerous drug that threatens the health and safety of our communities, and these funds will support statewide efforts to combat it,” said Scott C. Blader, U.S Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin, in a press release.

