Wisconsin Walmart associates awarded an additional $7.4 million in cash bonuses

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin Walmart associates were rewarded with their third cash bonus on Thursday, the third in less than three months.

The bonus includes $300 to full-time hourly associates and drivers, $150 to part-time hourly and temporary associates and $400 to assistant managers. All the associates awarded the cash bonus must be employed by Walmart as of June 5 to receive it.

More than $7.3 million has been awarded to Walmart employees throughout the state of Wisconsin. Walmart is doing so to show appreciation and to recognize many of their employees for their commitment during this ongoing pandemic.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.