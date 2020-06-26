Advertisement

American Airlines will book flights to full capacity

Published: Jun. 26, 2020 at 11:46 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (AP) — American Airlines will start booking flights to full capacity next week, ending any effort to promote social distancing on its planes while the United States sets records for new reported cases of the coronavirus.

American’s move matches the policy of United Airlines but contrasts sharply with rivals that limit bookings to create space between passengers to minimize the risk of contagion.

American said Friday that it will continue to notify customers if their flight is likely to be full, and let them change flights at no extra cost. The airline said it will also let passengers change seats on the plane if there is room and if they stay in the same cabin.

Since April, American has limited bookings to about 85% of a plane’s capacity by leaving about half the middle seats open. However, the airline will start selling every seat it can beginning next Wednesday.

Delta says it is capping seats at about 60% of capacity and Southwest at about 67%, both through Sept. 30. JetBlue says it will leave middle seats empty through July 31 unless the person is traveling with a passenger in an adjoining seat.

United, Spirit Airlines and now American, however, are taking a different approach, arguing that other steps — including stepped-up cleaning procedures and requiring all passengers to wear face coverings — eliminate the need to block some seats. United CEO Scott Kirby has said social distancing is impossible on planes anyway; that even with empty middle seats, people are less than six feet away from each other.

Photos and videos of full flights on American and United have drawn criticism for their lack of social distancing.

The number of confirmed new COVID-19 infections in the U.S. hit an all-time high of 40,000 on Friday, eclipsing a record set on April 24, according to Johns Hopkins University.

American is based in Fort Worth, Texas, where Gov. Greg Abbott on Friday rolled back some steps the state had taken just two months ago in an aggressive attempt to re-open its economy.

The airline announced the change deep into a press release that was mostly devoted to measures it is taking to clean planes and kill the virus.

“As more people continue to travel, customers may notice that flights are booked to capacity starting July 1,″ American said. Starting Tuesday, American will ask passengers to confirm that they haven’t had COVID-19 symptoms in the previous 14 days.

Henry Harteveldt, a travel analyst with Atmosphere Research Group, said American “is clearly putting its profitability ahead” of the health of both passengers and its own employees.

“Packing an airplane 100% full without health testing in place is a risky business decision. If someone contracts the COVID-19 virus on a 100% full plane, they’re going to sue American Airlines,” Harteveldt said. “Just because another airline is doing it doesn’t mean it’s the right business decision.”

But another expert, travel agent Brett Snyder, who writes a blog called Cranky Flier, said American probably has data to back up its decision from a business perspective.

“If they are making this change to sell every seat, then they know that people talk a lot” about preferring empty middle seats, “but in the end they will still fly if the price is right,” Snyder said.

Since April, American offered to rebook people whose flights might be full, but only about 4% of passengers have taken that option, according to the airline.

Snyder said most people flying now are leisure travelers who have decided that it’s an acceptable risk. He said rules on face masks, extra cleaning measures, and high-efficiency air-filtration systems make planes “a relatively safe place.”

Airlines have been devastated by the pandemic, as travel dropped by about 95% at its low point in April. Since then, traffic has picked up slightly — the number of people passing through security checkpoints at U.S. airports on Thursday was 77% lower than the comparable day a year ago.

American Airlines spokesman Ross Feinstein said the airline has been considering booking to full capacity for a few weeks as passenger numbers have risen. On Monday, American’s traffic was the highest since March, he said.

Airlines have struggled to balance concern about safety during the pandemic with their need to sell tickets. Airline revenue has plummeted since early March, forcing the carriers to rely on billions in federal aid and private borrowing to survive until travel recovers, which might not happen until there is a vaccine.

Frontier Airlines tried to charge passengers extra to guarantee they would be next to an empty middle seat. The budget airline was forced to retreat last month amid accusations that it was trying to profit from people’s fear of contracting a deadly virus.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Politics

Facebook to label all rule-breaking posts - even the president’s

Updated: moments ago
|
By BARBARA ORTUTAY AP Technology Writer
CEO Mark Zuckerberg had previously refused to take action against Trump posts suggesting that mail-in ballots will lead to voter fraud.

National Politics

Exclusive with Ivanka Trump: Federal hiring to focus on skills, not degrees

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
Trump is set to sign an executive order Friday outlining a new direction for the nation’s largest employer.

News

Criminal complaint: Same man helped tear down Hans statue, loot Madison jewelry store

Updated: 58 minutes ago

National Politics

Trump says he’s signed a ‘strong’ order to protect monuments

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By ASHRAF KHALIL Associated Press
President Trump retweeted an FBI wanted poster showing pictures of 15 protesters who are wanted for “vandalization of federal property.”

National

'Civil War' name for rivalry between Oregon, Oregon State dropped

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
Former Oregon quarterback Dennis Dixon raised the issue of the name of the rivalry game.

Latest News

National

Trump wants federal hiring to focus on skills over degrees

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By DARLENE SUPERVILLE
Trump is set to sign an executive order Friday outlining a new direction for the nation’s largest employer during a meeting of the board that advises the administration on worker policy.

News

Man charged with homicide in deaths of Jefferson Co. couple

Updated: 2 hours ago
Authorities have formally charged a man with homicide in the deaths of a couple in Sumner, Jefferson County on June 16.

National

Brad Paisley headlining Saturday night’s Grand Ole Opry concert

Updated: 2 hours ago
Country music superstar Brad Paisley will be performing live at the Grand Ole Opry on Saturday.

News

Madison School District releases preliminary plan to reopen schools

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Madison Metropolitan School District on Friday released preliminary plans in order to reopen schools this Fall.

National

Oregon, Oregon State drop ‘Civil War’ name for rivalry

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By ANNE M. PETERSON AP Sports Writer
The move was made after discussions between officials at both schools and current and former student-athletes.

News

Feds accuse arrested activist of extorting two Madison businesses

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
The U.S. Department of Justice is now charging Devonere Johnson with extortion after authorities say he threatened two Madison businesses unless they sent him money and his associates were provided with free food and beverages.