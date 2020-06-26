Complaint details man made threats to Dane Co. Sheriff; bail set at $10k in cash

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Dane Co. judge set a cash bond for $10,000 after a man allegedly made threats against the Dane Co. Sheriff Dave Mahoney and his family.

According to a criminal complaint, 31-year-old Jeremy Ryan is facing counts of stalking, terrorist threats, sending a computer message to threaten injury or harm and telephone harassment.

Court records detail on June 24, Sheriff Mahoney had been sent threats via Facebook and text messages from Ryan. The detectives working the case recognized Ryan, as in 2018 he had been arrested on federal charges for attempting to require radioactive materials with the intent to kill someone.

Detectives said Ryan threatened to have 600 people go to Mahoney’s home and publicly release all his personal information if he did not meet his demands.

Ryan called for a man in police custody to be released. Though the man in custody was tied to protests downtown, Ryan said his plea was unrelated to the Black Lives Matter movement, according to the complaint.

“Tick Tick Tick… kaboom.. Doxx target hit. Sincerely, your favorite nuclear terrorist!” said Ryan in a post detailed in the complaint.

In addition to the cash bond, the judge ruled Ryan not have contact with the sheriff or his family in any way, no weapons, and to not engage in social media.

Ryan’s next court appearance is set for July 2.

