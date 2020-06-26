COVID-19 cases explode in Wisconsin: New cases top 500 for first time since May
5.7 percent of tests came back positive, DHS numbers show
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The number of new COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin continues to skyrocket, with state health officials reporting nearly twice as many new cases Friday as they did just three days earlier.
The latest Department of Health Services figures show 520 new, confirmed cases were recorded in the past day, which is the the first time since May that a daily total surpassed the 500 mark.
This latest surge in new cases does not correspond to an increase in testing either. In fact, on Friday, the state tallied only 9,127 total tests, which is below average for recent weeks and thousands fewer than Tuesday when only 263 new cases were reported, according to DHS’ daily tracker. That rise in cases and a drop in tests sent the percent-positive ratio to 5.7 percent, more than a full point higher than any day in previous weeks.
With this latest increase, the rolling seven-day average of new cases has grown by nearly a hundred, from 273 to 320 per day, DHS numbers indicate.
Including Friday’s new cases, DHS figures show 26,747 people have tested positive in Wisconsin for coronavirus since the outbreak began, 3,351 of whom have needed to be hospitalized.
No deaths were reported Friday.
COUNTY BREAKDOWN
At a county-level, Dane Co., which on the previous day amended its recovery plan in the face of a growing number of new cases, reported more than 100 cases for the second straight day, pushing its total to 1,446 total cases.
|COUNTY
|CASES
|DEATHS
|Adams Co.
|14
|2
|Brown Co.
|2,738
|41
|Columbia Co.
|76
|1
|Crawford Co.
|32
|0
|Dane Co.
|1,446
|32
|Grant Co.
|141
|12
|Green Co.
|84
|1
|Green Lake Co.
|29
|0
|Iowa Co.
|27
|0
|Jefferson Co.
|211
|4
|Juneau Co.
|31
|1
|Lafayette Co.
|66
|0
|Marquette Co.
|12
|1
|Milwaukee Co.
|10,812
|382
|Richland Co.
|15
|4
|Rock Co.
|827
|23
|Sauk Co.
|98
|3
|Waukesha Co.
|1,085
|38
