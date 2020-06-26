Dane County amends Phase 2 reopening as COVID-19 cases rise

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane County will remain in Phase 2 with new amendments to the reopening plan as the number of COVID-19 cases continue to rise, the public health department determined Thursday.

Public Health Madison & Dane County issued Order #6, which limits private gatherings and adjusts language regarding capacity limits for bars and restaurants.

All other parts of the Phase 2 order have carried over to this new order, the department said. The following will change under the order:

Private gatherings are limited to 10 or fewer people (Section 2.a.)

Bars and restaurants stay at 50% capacity but customers are required to use seating at all times. Seating must be physically distanced (6 feet) from other parties. Parties can only be seated with members of their own household (Section 5.b.)

No standing service (i.e., moving to the restroom is fine but patrons must be seated during their visit) (Section 5.b.)

“This new order has changes that target the issues we are hearing about in contact tracing interviews. We make this change after carefully studying our steep case trajectory and learning more about the circumstances surrounding each case from our contact tracers,” said Janel Heinrich, Director of Public Health Madison & Dane County, in a release.

The department reported on Thursday that 50% of the 279 new cases seen in the past several days are among people 20-29, many of whom live on or near campus.

In the past five days, 279 people in Dane County have tested positive for COVID-19, which brings the 7-day case average to 47 cases per day. The 7-day average from mid-June was 17 cases per day, the department said.

Public Health Madison & Dane County says it expects Dane County to remain in Phase 2 for at least one month.

