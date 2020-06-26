DOJ: Two killed in crash while fleeing Sun Prairie police

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - Two passengers were killed in an early morning crash in Sun Prairie that happened moments after their vehicle crashed while fleeing from a traffic stop, according to the Wisconsin Dept. of Justice.

The agency reports a Sun Prairie Police Dept. officer stopped the vehicle along Beech Street, near Davison Drive, but it sped off as the officer was approaching. Investigators say the vehicle crashed about three blocks away, near the Ruby Lane and Main Street intersection.

Police and bystanders took life-saving measures to rescue them, the DOJ stated, but both passengers died at the scene. Another passenger as well as the driver were reportedly taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Because the deaths were officer-involved the DOJ’s Division of Criminal Investigation and Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office have taken over the investigation. The Sun Prairie police officer has been placed on administrative leave, per department policy.

No law enforcement officers were hurt in the crash.

