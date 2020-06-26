Advertisement

DOJ: Two killed in crash while fleeing Sun Prairie police

The driver and another passenger were injured
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jun. 26, 2020 at 10:49 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - Two passengers were killed in an early morning crash in Sun Prairie that happened moments after their vehicle crashed while fleeing from a traffic stop, according to the Wisconsin Dept. of Justice.

The agency reports a Sun Prairie Police Dept. officer stopped the vehicle along Beech Street, near Davison Drive, but it sped off as the officer was approaching. Investigators say the vehicle crashed about three blocks away, near the Ruby Lane and Main Street intersection.

Police and bystanders took life-saving measures to rescue them, the DOJ stated, but both passengers died at the scene. Another passenger as well as the driver were reportedly taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Because the deaths were officer-involved the DOJ’s Division of Criminal Investigation and Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office have taken over the investigation. The Sun Prairie police officer has been placed on administrative leave, per department policy.

No law enforcement officers were hurt in the crash.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Politics

Facebook to label all rule-breaking posts - even the president’s

Updated: moments ago
|
By BARBARA ORTUTAY AP Technology Writer
CEO Mark Zuckerberg had previously refused to take action against Trump posts suggesting that mail-in ballots will lead to voter fraud.

News

Criminal complaint: Same man helped tear down Hans statue, loot Madison jewelry store

Updated: 58 minutes ago

News

Man charged with homicide in deaths of Jefferson Co. couple

Updated: 2 hours ago
Authorities have formally charged a man with homicide in the deaths of a couple in Sumner, Jefferson County on June 16.

News

Madison School District releases preliminary plan to reopen schools

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Madison Metropolitan School District on Friday released preliminary plans in order to reopen schools this Fall.

News

Feds accuse arrested activist of extorting two Madison businesses

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
The U.S. Department of Justice is now charging Devonere Johnson with extortion after authorities say he threatened two Madison businesses unless they sent him money and his associates were provided with free food and beverages.

Latest News

News

New campaign encourages adults to say “Not in My House” to underage drinking

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Gretchen Gerlach
According to the Sauk County Health Department, the new campaign aims to build on the Wisconsin’s 2017 Social Host Law ¬– legislation that makes it illegal for adults to provide a location for underage drinking even if the adult doesn’t supply the drinks.

News

Complaint details man made threats to Dane Co. Sheriff; bail set at $10k in cash

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Caroline Peterson
According to a criminal complaint, 31-year-old Jeremy Ryan is facing counts of stalking, terrorist threats, sending a computer message to threaten injury or harm and telephone harassment.

News

MPD: Teens kick officer in groin while police try to quell large fight

Updated: 3 hours ago
A Madison police officer was kicked twice in the groin while officers were trying quell a large fight on Madison’s southeast side Thursday night.

News

FIRST ALERT DAY: Strong to severe storms likely across the area

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Brian Doogs
All severe threats are on the table with the best threat being Madison and points southward.

Local

Sun Prairie man sentenced for “monstrous” child sex crimes

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
A 26-year-old Sun Prairie man has been sentenced to decades behind bars for child sex crimes that the prosecutor described as “monstrous.”

News

Criminal complaint: Same man helped tear down Hans statue, loot Madison jewelry store

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
Authorities have formally charged a Madison man who police say joined a crowd of people who broke into Goodman’s Jewelers and stole $10,000 worth of jewelry amid looting in late May, as well as one of the people accused of tearing down the Hans Christian Heg statue and tossing it into Lake Monona earlier this week.