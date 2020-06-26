Advertisement

Donations being accepted for La. baby in NICU, mother who died from COVID-19 complications

Community members are rallying to support a family dealt a blow by the loss of Aline "Allie" Guidry.
Community members are rallying to support a family dealt a blow by the loss of Aline "Allie" Guidry.(Family)
Published: Jun. 26, 2020 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Community members are rallying to support a family dealt a blow by the loss of Allie Guidry.

A GoFundMe online donation fund says Guidry experienced complications after contracting COVID-19. She died Thursday, June 25, the fund says.

Doctors were able to save Guidry’s child, a baby girl named Madeline, who is preterm and being treated in a NICU, the fund says.

The fund says donated money will pay for medical bills accrued for Guidry’s treatment and for costs associated with Madeline’s NICU stay.

The money will also help cover funeral expenses for Guidry, the fund says.

Donate by clicking the link here.

A man who says he was Guidry’s family member in a Facebook post wrote that Guidry was 29 at the time of her death.

“God bless you all and may Allie find peace in His everlasting and divine presence. I also ask the Lord to provide comfort to Allie’s mother, children, and fiancee. Amen,” he said.

WAFB makes no representations or warranties of any kind about the authenticity, accuracy, or reliability of any GoFundMe campaign. Any donations you make to such campaigns are strictly at your own risk. If you have any questions related to the authenticity, accuracy, or reliability of a GoFundMe campaign, please contact GoFundMe directly or consult the GoFundMe Guarantee Policy.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Politics

Facebook to label all rule-breaking posts - even the president’s

Updated: moments ago
|
By BARBARA ORTUTAY AP Technology Writer
CEO Mark Zuckerberg had previously refused to take action against Trump posts suggesting that mail-in ballots will lead to voter fraud.

National Politics

Exclusive with Ivanka Trump: Federal hiring to focus on skills, not degrees

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
Trump is set to sign an executive order Friday outlining a new direction for the nation’s largest employer.

News

Criminal complaint: Same man helped tear down Hans statue, loot Madison jewelry store

Updated: 58 minutes ago

National Politics

Trump says he’s signed a ‘strong’ order to protect monuments

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By ASHRAF KHALIL Associated Press
President Trump retweeted an FBI wanted poster showing pictures of 15 protesters who are wanted for “vandalization of federal property.”

National

'Civil War' name for rivalry between Oregon, Oregon State dropped

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
Former Oregon quarterback Dennis Dixon raised the issue of the name of the rivalry game.

Latest News

National

Trump wants federal hiring to focus on skills over degrees

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By DARLENE SUPERVILLE
Trump is set to sign an executive order Friday outlining a new direction for the nation’s largest employer during a meeting of the board that advises the administration on worker policy.

News

Man charged with homicide in deaths of Jefferson Co. couple

Updated: 2 hours ago
Authorities have formally charged a man with homicide in the deaths of a couple in Sumner, Jefferson County on June 16.

National

Brad Paisley headlining Saturday night’s Grand Ole Opry concert

Updated: 2 hours ago
Country music superstar Brad Paisley will be performing live at the Grand Ole Opry on Saturday.

News

Madison School District releases preliminary plan to reopen schools

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Madison Metropolitan School District on Friday released preliminary plans in order to reopen schools this Fall.

National

Oregon, Oregon State drop ‘Civil War’ name for rivalry

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By ANNE M. PETERSON AP Sports Writer
The move was made after discussions between officials at both schools and current and former student-athletes.

News

Feds accuse arrested activist of extorting two Madison businesses

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
The U.S. Department of Justice is now charging Devonere Johnson with extortion after authorities say he threatened two Madison businesses unless they sent him money and his associates were provided with free food and beverages.