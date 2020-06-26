Advertisement

Dozens protest President Trump’s visit to Northeast Wisconsin

By Mackenzie Amundsen
Published: Jun. 25, 2020 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - People gathered outside of the Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport on Thursday afternoon to protest President Donald Trump.

People of all ages and backgrounds held signs as chants filled the air.

“Everyone here has a voice, and everyone is here for a different reason,” said Sabrina Johnkins, a protester. “A lot of people might drive by and think this is just the Black Lives Matter movement. No, everyone is chanting to be against Donald Trump for so many reasons.”

Among signs are those calling for justice, defunding the police, and abolishing Immigration & Customs Enforcement (ICE).

“To try and get the community back together and to get him out and to get the world into better shape,” said Amy Erbrecht, protester.

“We’re just trying to make our voices heard. I know that’s such a cliche thing to say,” said Johnkins. “Time and time again, people are like, ‘I just want people to listen to us,’ but it’s true. And we’re finally in a moment that it’s starting to happen.”

The protest started at 1 p.m., which is when President Trump recorded a town hall meeting with Fox News’ The Sean Hannity Show in the Jet Air facilities across the street.

For many of the people protesting, it was not the first time nor the last time they plan to rally for their cause, telling Action 2 News they are dedicated to speaking out until all people are valued. That is something they believe President Trump is working against with what they call racist hate speech and anti-working class policies.

“It’s different to have him here, and I want him to see this. I hope he does,” said Johnkins. “Maybe he won’t, but he needs to know there are people who are deliberately against him who are going out of their way in the middle of a pandemic to get their voice heard and their point across. If he’s not willing to listen to that, that’s on him.”

Local groups listed as organizers of the protest include Black Lives United-Green Bay and Justice for Jonathon Tubby.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Politics

VP Pence visits Waukesha

Updated: Jun. 23, 2020 at 6:54 PM CDT
Vice President Pence visits Waukesha with Education Secretary Betsy DeVos and attends a roundtable on school choice.

Politics

State Rep. Chris Taylor formally resigns ahead of Dane County Circuit Court appointment

Updated: Jun. 19, 2020 at 3:06 PM CDT
|
By Jackson Danbeck
State Rep. Chris Taylor ( 76th district) formally gave her resignation to Wisconsin lawmakers Friday.

Politics

Evers Administration unveils nine bills targeting policing practices

Updated: Jun. 19, 2020 at 11:37 AM CDT
|
By Nick Viviani
The Evers Administration is rolling out a series of bills it expects will increase the accountability and transparency of law enforcement agencies in Wisconsin.

Politics

CNN: Biden to accept nomination in Milwaukee

Updated: Jun. 18, 2020 at 1:01 PM CDT
|
By Nick Viviani
A new report confirms former Vice-President Joe Biden will accept the Democratic presidential nomination in Milwaukee during a "scaled back" national convention.

Politics

Wisconsin panel gives final approval on absentee ballots

Updated: Jun. 17, 2020 at 3:03 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
The Wisconsin Elections Commission has given final approval to a mailing that will put absentee ballot application forms in the hands of 2.7 million registered voters ahead of the November presidential election.

Latest News

Politics

Republican lawmakers OK 4 settlements under lame-duck laws

Updated: Jun. 16, 2020 at 12:15 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
The Wisconsin Legislature's Republican-controlled budget committee has approved four more legal settlements under the state's lame-duck laws.

Politics

Attorney: Evers' staff member may have committed felony

Updated: Jun. 15, 2020 at 6:40 PM CDT
|
By Nick Viviani
Fitzgerald on Monday released a memo from Reference Bureau Chief Rick Champagne explaining the potential crime. 

Politics

Assembly candidate accuses rival of spying on his house

Updated: Jun. 15, 2020 at 5:16 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
A black state Assembly candidate is accusing a white rival of harassing him by taking photos of his house.

Politics

"We have much more to defend" Sen. Baldwin, Rep. Pocan respond to SCOTUS LGBTQ ruling

Updated: Jun. 15, 2020 at 12:46 PM CDT
|
By Nick Viviani
Two members of Wisconsin's Congressional delegation each called Monday morning's Supreme Court decision protecting LGBTQ workers from employment discrimination a step forward toward equality.

Politics

Spokesperson: Biden will accept nomination at convention

Updated: Jun. 12, 2020 at 5:58 PM CDT
|
By Nick Viviani
A spokesperson for presumptive nominee Joe Biden says the former vice-president will accept the nomination at the convention.

Politics

President Trump spurns Charlotte, will accept GOP nomination in Jacksonville instead

Updated: Jun. 11, 2020 at 7:45 PM CDT
|
By Nick Viviani
On Thursday night, the Republican National Committee announced President Trump's re-nomination would take place in Jacksonville, Florida.