FIRST ALERT DAY: Strong to severe storms likely across the area

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It remains a "First Alert Weather Day" into Friday evening. Strong to severe storms will be likely across the area. All severe threats are on the table with the best threat being Madison and points southward. Storms will start to move out late tonight with clearing returning by early Saturday. Temperatures will settle into the middle 60s.

The weekend is looking much better with partly to mostly sunny skies. Rain chances have been taken out of the forecast with highs expected to be in the middle and upper 80s. Humidity levels will be slightly higher too.

Active weather returns early next week with daily storm chances making a return. Temperatures will remain warm and into the upper 80s as we wrap up the month of June and head into early July.

