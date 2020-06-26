Latest Wisconsin news, sports, business and entertainment at 9:20 p.m. CDT

AP-US-RACIAL-INJUSTICE-TWO-MADISONS

Race relations in Wisconsin capital are a tale of 2 cities

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Demonstrators protesting a Black man's arrest in the Wisconsin capital say they pulled down two statues with no ties to racist history because the sculptures send a false message that the state and the city have achieved racial equity. In reality, Madison remains as deeply segregated and troubled by racial disparities as any other American city. Studies show Black students lag significantly behind their white peers, and 75% of Black children live in poverty. Black people are arrested eight times more often than whites. Former Madison Police Chief Noble Wray calls race relations in Madison “a tale of two cities.”

RACIAL INJUSTICE-WISCONSIN

Assault near Wisconsin protests investigated as hate crime

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — An assault on a biracial woman in Wisconsin is being investigated as a hate crime after the woman told police she was burned by lighter fluid thrown at her and ignited by a white man. The reported attack came in Madison just a few blocks from violent protests around the state Capitol. The woman told police she was driving near the Capitol at about 1 a.m. Wednesday and had stopped at a red light with her driver’s side window down. The 18-year-old woman told police she heard someone yell out a racial epithet, looked around and saw four white men. She said one sprayed liquid on her face and neck and threw a flaming lighter at her. She was treated at a hospital for burns.

ELECTION 2020-TRUMP

In Wisconsin, Trump boasts of 'aptitude for manufacturing'

MARINETTE, Wis. (AP) — Despite enormous economic headwinds and sky-high unemployment numbers, President Donald Trump sought to showcase his record as a job creator during a visit to a shipyard in the battleground state of Wisconsin. Trump boasted Thursday of his “aptitude for manufacturing” and again offered a rosy prediction that the coronavirus-battered economy is set to turn a corner even as the U.S. marked its 14th straight week of more than a million workers making unemployment claims. He took a tour of the Fincantieri Marinette Marine shipyard, the recent winner of a $5 billion federal contract to build up to 10 new guided missile frigates.

WISCONSIN-DRUNKEN DRIVING

Appeals court rules against taking blood without warrant

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin appeals court has ruled that taking blood samples without a warrant from incapacitated drivers suspected of driving drunk is unconstitutional. The 4th District Court of Appeals ruled Thursday that a provision in state law that allows for such samples to be taken violates the Fourth Amendment that protects against unconstitutional search and seizure. The Wisconsin State Journal reports that the decision throws out a long-standing state law provision stating that incapacitated drivers are presumed not to have withdrawn consent for blood tests.

ENBRIDGE-LINE 3

Minnesota utility regulators reaffirm support for Line 3

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota utility regulators have reaffirmed their support for Enbridge Energy's plan to replace its aging Line 3 crude oil pipeline. The Minnesota Public Utilities Commission voted 4-1 Thursday to reject petitions for reconsideration filed by several Ojibwe bands, environmental groups and the state Commerce Department. Minnesota Public Radio News reports that the PUC rejected arguments from project opponents that regulators should consider new evidence that has emerged since they first approved the pipeline two years ago. Line 3 starts in Alberta, Canada, and clips a corner of North Dakota before crossing northern Minnesota en route to Enbridge’s terminal in Superior, Wisconsin.

OVERDOSE DEATH-SENTENCE

9-year sentence for fatal overdose in Portage County

A man has been sentenced in Portage County to nine years in prison for his role in a fatal drug overdose. Forty-six-year-old Jason Meisel earlier pleaded guilty to first-degree reckless homicide in the death of Gary Mayek of Junction City. A criminal complaint says Meisel and Mayek were together Jan. 5, 2019, at the Super 8 Hotel in Plover doing drugs when Mayek died. The complaint says an autopsy found “a lot of drugs” including fentanyl in Mayek’s system. Wausau Daily Herald Media reports Meisel told police he and Mayek snorted cocaine mixed with methamphetamine that night. The complaint said Meisel admitted to providing the drugs. but said he did not spike them with fentanyl.

NEENAH HOMICIDE

Neenah police seek home video in homicide investigtaion

NEENAH, Wis. (AP) — Neenah police investigating a deadly shooting are asking neighbors in the area where the crime was committed to contribute home surveillance video. Police say they’re looking for video taken between 2 a.m. and 10 a.m. Monday. Officers responded to a shooting at a Neenah home about 2:20 a.m. Monday and found a man had been killed. Police have identified the victim as Adam Baith. Court records show he was 38 years old. Police released photos of a man they are looking for as a person of interest in the case.

ELECTION 2020

Dueling Trump-Biden events offer contrasting virus responses

LANCASTER, Pa. (AP) — A presidential campaign that has largely been frozen for several months because of the coronavirus took on a degree of normalcy as President Donald Trump and his Democratic challenger, Joe Biden, swung through critical battleground states presenting starkly different visions for a post-pandemic America. Touring a shipyard in Marinette, Wisconsin, on Thursday, Trump insisted the economy is “coming back at a level nobody ever imagined possible.” But in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, Biden warned “no miracles are coming.” Trump is itching to move past a pandemic that has dashed the economy. Biden wants to present himself as a competent leader ready to level with the nation about the hardships to come.