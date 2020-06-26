Madison man sentenced to 12 years in federal prison

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison man was sentenced to federal prison for 12 years after pleading guilty for possession and intent to distribute 100 grams of heroin.

Forty-three-year-old D’Angelo Smith, of Madison was sentenced Thursday by Federal Judge James D. Peterson. Smith pleaded guilty to the charges on Jan. 21, 2020.

Police conducted searches to Smith’s home on Langdon Street in Madison and his barbershop on Thierer Road in Madison in June of 2019. In the two searches, they said they found 176 grams of heroin inside a disposable fast food coffee cup. Smith was also stopped that day after driving away from one of his locations, where they found a digital scale and multiple bags of controlled substances, including heroin inside his vehicle according to the Department of Justice.

A lengthy sentence was necessary for Smith due to his previous criminal history, which includes drug trafficking convictions and his return to the drug activity after being released from a prior sentence.

The investigation of D’ Angelo Smith was conducted by the Sun Prairie Police Department, Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation, and the Dane County Narcotics Task Force.

