Advertisement

Downtown hit-and-run suspect released on $350 bail

Brendan Oneil was in jail for about an hour after allegedly hitting a woman with a pickup truck outside of Wando's early Sunday morning
Brendan Oneil (source: Dane County Sheriff's Office)
Brendan Oneil (source: Dane County Sheriff's Office)(WMTV)
By NBC15 Staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2020 at 11:18 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A man arrested in connection to an early Sunday morning hit-and-run downtown has been released from jail on bail.

According to the Madison Police Department, Brendan J. Oneil was taken into custody Thursday on a charge of hit-and-run causing injury. After reports that Oneil was out of jail, NBC15 contacted the officer-in-charge with the Dane County Sheriff’s Office, who confirmed Oneil is no longer in custody. Officials said he was booked into jail around 10 p.m. and released around 11 p.m.

NBC15 did confirm that Oneil’s bail was $350.

Sunday’s incident sent one woman to the hospital, and led to protests over the department’s response to the hit-and-run. That included an officer using of pepper spray on a person after several were gathered around the victim. Her name has not yet been released. MPD’s incident reports have stated the officers were trying to create space around the woman for the paramedics to treat her.

At that time, many also questioned the promptness of the department’s response, with some saying it took as much as 30 minutes for an ambulance to arrive. MPD laid out a timeline indicating that the woman was struck at 2:25 a.m. and was taken away in an ambulance by 2:39 a.m..

The department later released video showing the moments after the hit-and-run.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Bi-racial woman set on fire while waiting at Madison stoplight

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

Middleton police: Man attacks door of FBI office with axe

Updated: 7 hours ago
Police arrested a man after he was spotted hacking the door of an FBI office with an axe in the City of Middleton Thursday.

News

Water rescue launched on Rock River

Updated: 8 hours ago
Crews have launched a water rescue in the Rock River near the Monterrey Dam Thursday night.

News

President Trump to Marinette Marine: “You’re going to be a very big part of the United States Navy”

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Kati Anderson
Trump said the Navy frigate contract will create thousands of new jobs and give an economic boost to the region.

Latest News

News

Madison man sentenced to 12 years in federal prison

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Claire Olson
Madison man sentenced 12 years to federal prison

News

Dane CO Covid

Updated: 9 hours ago

News

Madison hate crime

Updated: 10 hours ago

News

Rally supporting the removal of School Resource Officers turns into a march

Updated: 10 hours ago
Protestors chanted "no cops in schools" as they supported the initiative to remove School Resource Officers (SRO) from four MMSD high schools.

News

Rally supporting the removal of School Resource Officers turns into a march

Updated: 10 hours ago

News

Interview with Madison Police Chief Vic Wahl

Updated: 10 hours ago