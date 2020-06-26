Downtown hit-and-run suspect released on $350 bail

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A man arrested in connection to an early Sunday morning hit-and-run downtown has been released from jail on bail.

According to the Madison Police Department, Brendan J. Oneil was taken into custody Thursday on a charge of hit-and-run causing injury. After reports that Oneil was out of jail, NBC15 contacted the officer-in-charge with the Dane County Sheriff’s Office, who confirmed Oneil is no longer in custody. Officials said he was booked into jail around 10 p.m. and released around 11 p.m.

NBC15 did confirm that Oneil’s bail was $350.

Sunday’s incident sent one woman to the hospital, and led to protests over the department’s response to the hit-and-run. That included an officer using of pepper spray on a person after several were gathered around the victim. Her name has not yet been released. MPD’s incident reports have stated the officers were trying to create space around the woman for the paramedics to treat her.

At that time, many also questioned the promptness of the department’s response, with some saying it took as much as 30 minutes for an ambulance to arrive. MPD laid out a timeline indicating that the woman was struck at 2:25 a.m. and was taken away in an ambulance by 2:39 a.m..

The department later released video showing the moments after the hit-and-run.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.