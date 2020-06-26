Advertisement

Madison School District releases preliminary plan to reopen schools

(NBC15)
Published: Jun. 26, 2020 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Metropolitan School District on Friday released preliminary plans in order to reopen schools this Fall.

MMSD is preparing three options: one would require all classes be virtual, another allow all classes to be in-person, and lastly a hybrid model that blends virtual and in-person classes.

The school district says the hybrid model could include:

  • Students divided into two cohorts. 
  • Cohort A would learn in person on Mondays and Tuesdays and would learn virtually on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays.
  • Cohort B would learn in person on Thursdays and Fridays and would learn virtually on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays.  
  • In addition to virtual learning for students, Wednesdays would be used for virtual teacher professional development and planning as well as deep cleaning of the schools between cohorts. 
  • Also exploring an all-virtual learning opportunity for students who may not be able to be in-person until conditions change or a vaccination is developed.

The district said it will also present different hybrid options to focus groups of students, staff and families, and the district will continue to gather feedback from the school community through a questionnaire over the next couple weeks. 

“The health and safety of our students has been the cornerstone of our plan development for the fall,” said Interim Superintendent, Jane Belmore, in a release. “With guidance, information and research around COVID-19 evolving very rapidly, the district’s approach to the reopening of schools will need to be flexible, nimble and with a plan that positions the district in an optimal state of readiness.”  

Latest News