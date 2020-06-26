Man charged with homicide in deaths of Jefferson Co. couple

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Authorities have formally charged a man with homicide in the deaths of his sister and brother-in-law in Sumner, Jefferson County on June 16.

Jefferson County Assistant District Attorney Monica Hall filed charges against Kevin P. Anderson, including two counts of First Degree Intentional Homicide, in the deaths of Nedra J. Lemke and James H. Lemke. According to a criminal complaint released Friday, it appears there had been a dispute between Anderson and Nedra Lemke, brother and sister, over the will of their late mother and father.

Authorities confirmed in a news release that Anderson is still at large.

According to the criminal complaint, the Lemkes told dispatchers that they had arrived at a home in the Town of Sumner to mow the lawn. But they soon noticed that some of the home’s windows had been smashed. When they checked the doors, they were locked.

The Lemkes told dispatchers that they were concerned there may have been a break-in at the home.

About 12 minutes later, the responding deputy with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office found an SUV parked in the driveway. Next to the car, the deputy found a woman, later identified as Nedra, lying next to the vehicle with a gunshot wound. Inside the SUV, the deputy found a man, who appeared to have disabilities and did not respond.

That’s when gunfire cracked from the house and the deputy found himself under fire, according to the complaint. The deputy grew his side arm and returned fire while he retreated back to his squad car.

Several more deputies and a SWAT team soon arrived to the scene to find black smoke coming from the home. They also spotted a third victim, James, lying on the driveway, who appeared to be dead. The home was soon engulfed in flames.

According to the complaint, Nedra J. Lemke is the suspect’s sister, and that James is Nedra’s husband and the suspect’s brother-in-law. The person with disabilities found in the SUV is the brother is Nedra and the brother of the suspect, Anderson.

The couple were found dead outside their home in Jefferson County. Their home was soon engulfed in flames. (NBC15)

Anderson’s wife then told investigators that her husband was supposed to be the representative in the will of his father and mother. After Nedra’s father passed away, Nedra told Anderson that she would instead be the representative in the will.

Anderson’s surviving sister told investigators that her father owned the land where the Lemkes were killed and the house that had burned down.

Special Agents executed a search warrant at the defendant’s home, which is approximately 6 miles away from his father’s home. His father’s will was on the kitchen table.

Several days after the deaths and fire, authorities announced that Anderson was wanted in connection to the incident. Investigators believed it was a targeted attack.

The Jefferson County Medical Examiner determined both of the victims died from gunshot wounds.

Anderson is described as a 61-year-old, white male of Fort Atkinson. He is 6′0″ tall, weighs about 200 pounds, has blue eyes and balding brown hair.

In total, Anderson is facing two counts of First Degree Intentional Homicide, one count of Attempted Intentional First Degree Homicide, one count of Arson and one count of Felon in Possession of a Firearm.

If you see Anderson, do not approach him. Instead, please immediately contact Law Enforcement. If you see Anderson, or have any knowledge of his whereabouts, please contact Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at 920-674-7310.

Kevin P. Anderson (Source: Wisconsin Department of Justice) (NBC15)

