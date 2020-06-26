Advertisement

Mayor Rhodes-Conway condemns hate crime against woman: “Horrifying and absolutely unacceptable”

Althea Bernstein, before and after a hate crime in Madison
Althea Bernstein, before and after a hate crime in Madison(Althea Bernstein)
Published: Jun. 25, 2020 at 7:05 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway is calling a recent hate crime against a woman in the city “horrifying and absolutely unacceptable” and asked police to use “all available resources” to find the suspects.

The Madison Police Department on Thursday launched a hate crime investigation after an 18-year-old Black woman reported being doused with lighter fluid and then set on fire on Wednesday.

The victim, Althea Bernstein, told officers that four white man began yelling racial slurs at her at State Street and Gorham Street in downtown Madison around 1 a.m. The white men then sprayed liquid on her face and neck and then someone threw a flaming lighter, setting her face ablaze, according to police.

Mayor Rhodes-Conway said in a statement that “this is a horrifying and absolutely unacceptable crime that I will not tolerate in Madison.”

“While we are still learning more about the details, current information suggests this may have been a premeditated crime targeted toward people of color, which makes the incident even more disturbing,” according to the mayor.

The mayor continues that she spoke to the family of Althea Bernstein and expressed her sympathies and commitment to bringing suspects to justice.

According to the mayor:

Everybody in Madison deserves to feel safe, and it is up to every single one of us to make that true. We must show kindness and compassion for each other, and we must care about the safety and well-being of those around us. I will do everything in my power to help support and protect people in Madison and quickly address any criminal activity that threatens our safety.

Satya Rhodes-Conway

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Bi-racial woman set on fire while waiting at Madison stoplight

Updated: 5 hours ago

Breaking News

Downtown hit-and-run suspect released on $350 bail

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By NBC15 Staff
Police say Brendan Oneil allegedly hit a woman with a pick-up truck outside of Wando's.

News

Middleton police: Man attacks door of FBI office with axe

Updated: 7 hours ago
Police arrested a man after he was spotted hacking the door of an FBI office with an axe in the City of Middleton Thursday.

News

Water rescue launched on Rock River

Updated: 8 hours ago
Crews have launched a water rescue in the Rock River near the Monterrey Dam Thursday night.

News

President Trump to Marinette Marine: “You’re going to be a very big part of the United States Navy”

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Kati Anderson
Trump said the Navy frigate contract will create thousands of new jobs and give an economic boost to the region.

Latest News

News

Madison man sentenced to 12 years in federal prison

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Claire Olson
Madison man sentenced 12 years to federal prison

News

Dane CO Covid

Updated: 9 hours ago

News

Madison hate crime

Updated: 10 hours ago

News

Rally supporting the removal of School Resource Officers turns into a march

Updated: 10 hours ago
Protestors chanted "no cops in schools" as they supported the initiative to remove School Resource Officers (SRO) from four MMSD high schools.

News

Rally supporting the removal of School Resource Officers turns into a march

Updated: 10 hours ago

News

Interview with Madison Police Chief Vic Wahl

Updated: 10 hours ago