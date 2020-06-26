Middleton police: Man attacks door of FBI office with axe

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Police arrested a man after he was spotted hacking the door of an FBI office with an axe in the City of Middleton Thursday.

Middleton police said in a release that William Buffo, 40, of Verona, was stopped by officers as he was leaving his truck. A “full” axe was discovered in his truck, police said.

The FBI office was located at 8215 Greenway Boulevard in the city.

Buffo was arrested and jailed for Criminal Damage To Property and Disorderly Conduct While Armed.

No injuries were reported.

