MPD: Teens kick officer in groin while police try to quell large fight

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison police officer was kicked twice in the groin while officers were trying quell a large fight on Madison’s southeast side Thursday night.

MPD’s incident report recounts that several officers were needed to quell the fight involving a large crowd in the 5000 block of Great Gray Drive just before 9 p.m.

While officers were calling people to stop fighting and return to their homes, one male officer was kicked twice in the groin, according to the report.

Three female teens later were cited for disorderly conduct and released to a parent. One will also be facing a tentative charge of battery to law enforcement officer, police said.

