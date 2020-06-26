Advertisement

New campaign encourages adults to say “Not in My House” to underage drinking

(WSAZ)
By Gretchen Gerlach
Published: Jun. 26, 2020 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SAUK COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - As July 4th approaches, the Sauk County Partnership for Prevention is launching a campaign to encourage parents and other adults to say “Not in My House” to underage drinking.

According to the Sauk County Health Department, the new campaign aims to build on the Wisconsin’s 2017 Social Host Law ­– legislation that makes it illegal for adults to provide a location for underage drinking even if the adult doesn’t supply the drinks.

“With the 4th of July, one of the biggest summer holidays upon us, our coalition wants to remind adults that the Social Host Law is there to protect our youth from alcohol-related harm,” said Lindsay Patterson, Coalition Coordinator and Health Educator for the Sauk County Health Department.

The Not in My House campaign includes free materials to support parents and other adults in communicating with teens about alcohol and drug use. Materials, like Party Tips and Talking Tips and yard signs to let the community know underage drinking is not allowed on the property, can be found at the Sauk County Health Department.

The Sauk County Partnership for Prevention, in addition to joining the Not in My House campaign, offers the following tips for keeping youth safe from alcohol and other drugs:

To learn more about the campaign, click here.

Latest News