New campaign encourages adults to say “Not in My House” to underage drinking

SAUK COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - As July 4th approaches, the Sauk County Partnership for Prevention is launching a campaign to encourage parents and other adults to say “Not in My House” to underage drinking.

According to the Sauk County Health Department, the new campaign aims to build on the Wisconsin’s 2017 Social Host Law ­– legislation that makes it illegal for adults to provide a location for underage drinking even if the adult doesn’t supply the drinks.

“With the 4th of July, one of the biggest summer holidays upon us, our coalition wants to remind adults that the Social Host Law is there to protect our youth from alcohol-related harm,” said Lindsay Patterson, Coalition Coordinator and Health Educator for the Sauk County Health Department.

The Not in My House campaign includes free materials to support parents and other adults in communicating with teens about alcohol and drug use. Materials, like Party Tips and Talking Tips and yard signs to let the community know underage drinking is not allowed on the property, can be found at the Sauk County Health Department.

The Sauk County Partnership for Prevention, in addition to joining the Not in My House campaign, offers the following tips for keeping youth safe from alcohol and other drugs:

• Talk with youth about drugs: rather than a one-time conversation, have multiple small talks about specific drugs throughout childhood and the teen years. • Monitor & secure your alcohol supply: keep it locked up and/or out of reach of youth. Contact the Sauk County Health Department for free supplies. • Disapprove of youth alcohol use: teens who think their parents disapprove are less likely to use alcohol or other drugs.

To learn more about the campaign, click here.

