Advertisement

Sen. Johnson says all Wisconsin schools should open in fall

Johnson says the risk to children catching COVID-19 in schools is low.
Chairman Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., speaks to a reporter before the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs committee meets on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, May 20, 2020, to issue a subpoena to Blue Star Strategies. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Chairman Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., speaks to a reporter before the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs committee meets on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, May 20, 2020, to issue a subpoena to Blue Star Strategies. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)(Andrew Harnik | AP)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jun. 26, 2020 at 1:20 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson says that all schools in Wisconsin should open for in-person instruction in the fall, even as the coronavirus pandemic shows signs of resurgance across the state.

Johnson said Friday during the Milwaukee Press Club event that “It would be crazy to not completely reopen our school systems.”

Johnson says the risk to children catching COVID-19 in schools is low.

He also says virtual learning results have been mixed and there is a human toll to keeping schools closed.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Politics

Facebook to label all rule-breaking posts - even the president’s

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By BARBARA ORTUTAY AP Technology Writer
CEO Mark Zuckerberg had previously refused to take action against Trump posts suggesting that mail-in ballots will lead to voter fraud.

News

Criminal complaint: Same man helped tear down Hans statue, loot Madison jewelry store

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Man charged with homicide in deaths of Jefferson Co. couple

Updated: 2 hours ago
Authorities have formally charged a man with homicide in the deaths of a couple in Sumner, Jefferson County on June 16.

News

Madison School District releases preliminary plan to reopen schools

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Madison Metropolitan School District on Friday released preliminary plans in order to reopen schools this Fall.

News

Feds accuse arrested activist of extorting two Madison businesses

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
The U.S. Department of Justice is now charging Devonere Johnson with extortion after authorities say he threatened two Madison businesses unless they sent him money and his associates were provided with free food and beverages.

Latest News