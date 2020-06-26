Sen. Johnson says all Wisconsin schools should open in fall

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson says that all schools in Wisconsin should open for in-person instruction in the fall, even as the coronavirus pandemic shows signs of resurgance across the state.

Johnson said Friday during the Milwaukee Press Club event that “It would be crazy to not completely reopen our school systems.”

Johnson says the risk to children catching COVID-19 in schools is low.

He also says virtual learning results have been mixed and there is a human toll to keeping schools closed.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.