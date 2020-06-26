Sun Prairie man sentenced for “monstrous” child sex crimes

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 26-year-old Sun Prairie man has been sentenced to decades behind bars for child sex crimes that the prosecutor described as “monstrous.”

On Friday, a Dodge Co. Circuit Court judge determined Albert Gonzales would spend 35 years behind bars in addition to 25 more years of extended supervision following his convictions for repeated sexual assault of the same child and two counts of child sexual exploitation.

Dodge Co. Asst. District Attorney James Sempf told the court during sentencing that the allegations “read as though the stereotypical child sex predator that we are warned against, but doesn’t actually exist in real life.”

The District Attorney’s Office described how one of Gonzales’ victims told investigators she was invited by another underage girl she met online to come meet with her and Gonzales. Once there, the victim said she was sexually assaulted multiple times and, in some instances, other underage girls would participate. The victim said Gonzales offered marijuana and alcohol in exchange for sex and would post the footage online.

Prosecutors say she showed police a “G” on her pelvis that she said Gonzales put there as a way of branding her. She added that he would refer to the girls as his “little.”

Another victim told investigators how she was sexually assaulted by Gonazales around the same time, also noting that some instances included underage girls. Prosecutors added that she noted Gonzales’ dominant behavior included choking.

The underage girl who reportedly lured the other girls to the home to meet Gonzales also told investigators about the abuse she suffered, saying she felt like a “prisoner.” Prosecutors said she detailed how Gonzales liked role-playing scenarios and kept his videos as “prized possessions.”

