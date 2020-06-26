Advertisement

Tesla ranks last in annual quality survey

Tesla ranks last in annual quality survey.
Tesla ranks last in annual quality survey.(CNN)
Published: Jun. 26, 2020 at 3:40 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - J.D. Power’s annual quality study unofficially ranked Tesla last among 32 automotive brands.

The study measures vehicle quality for the first 90 days of ownership and it found Teslas suffered 250 problems per 100 vehicles. The average was 166 problems.

This is the first time the electric car company was part of the survey, but J.D. Power points out that it is not an official ranking because Tesla did not grant permission to survey owners in the 15 states where it is required.

They were still able to gather a large enough sample for their list.

Also at the bottom of J.D. Power’s list were Volvo, Audi and Land Rover. Dodge and KIA were at the top with the fewest reported issues.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Trump wants federal hiring to focus on skills over degrees

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By DARLENE SUPERVILLE
Trump is set to sign an executive order Friday outlining a new direction for the nation’s largest employer during a meeting of the board that advises the administration on worker policy.

Coronavirus

Birthday party leaves 18 in Texas family with coronavirus

Updated: 55 minutes ago
A surprise birthday party that resulted in 18 people testing positive for the coronavirus has left a North Texas man horrified as his father continues to fight for his life in a hospital intensive care unit.

National

Virus taking stronger hold in US, other populated countries

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KIM TONG-HYUNG
While China moved closer to containing a fresh outbreak in Beijing, the coronavirus took a stronger hold elsewhere. That includes the United States, where surging infections across southern states have highlighted the risks of reopening economies without effective treatment or vaccines.

Coronavirus

Cases of the coronavirus keep climbing in the U.S., Thursday was a record-setting day.

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
Cases of the coronavirus keep climbing in the U.S., Thursday was a record-setting day.

Latest News

News

Bi-racial woman set on fire while waiting at Madison stoplight

Updated: 5 hours ago

National Politics

House passes sweeping police overhaul after Floyd’s death

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By LISA MASCARO
On the eve of the vote, President Donald Trump's administration signaled he would veto the bill. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has also said it will not pass the Republican-held chamber.

Breaking News

Downtown hit-and-run suspect released on $350 bail

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By NBC15 Staff
Police say Brendan Oneil allegedly hit a woman with a pick-up truck outside of Wando's.

National

Despite pandemic, Trump administration urges end to ACA

Updated: 7 hours ago
The administration’s legal brief makes no mention of the virus.

News

Middleton police: Man attacks door of FBI office with axe

Updated: 7 hours ago
Police arrested a man after he was spotted hacking the door of an FBI office with an axe in the City of Middleton Thursday.

News

Water rescue launched on Rock River

Updated: 8 hours ago
Crews have launched a water rescue in the Rock River near the Monterrey Dam Thursday night.