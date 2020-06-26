WI Lottery
Published: Jun. 26, 2020 at 1:28 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) _ These Wisconsin lotteries were drawn Monday:
04-06-07-09-10-11-14-15-16-18-21
(four, six, seven, nine, ten, eleven, fourteen, fifteen, sixteen, eighteen, twenty-one)
01-03-04-05-07-10-11-12-17-20-22
(one, three, four, five, seven, ten, eleven, twelve, seventeen, twenty, twenty-two)
9-3-7
(nine, three, seven)
4-6-9-8
(four, six, nine, eight)
01-05-21-22-23-36, Doubler: N
(one, five, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-three, thirty-six; Doubler: N)
02-08-14-23-31
(two, eight, fourteen, twenty-three, thirty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $15,000
0-7-9
(zero, seven, nine)
0-5-4-6
(zero, five, four, six)
Estimated jackpot: $35 million
Estimated jackpot: $33 million