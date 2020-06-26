Associated Press Wisconsin Daybook for Friday, Jun. 26.

Friday, Jun. 26 12:00 PM Milwaukee Press Club Newsmaker Lunch Hour virtual event, with Republican Sen. Ron Johnson

Weblinks: http://www.milwaukeepressclub.org/, https://twitter.com/mkepressclub

Contacts: Joette Richards, Milwaukee Press Club, joette@milwaukeepressclub.org, 1 262 894 2224

Register: https://milwaukeepressclub.org/events/u-s-sen-ron-johnson-to-headline-newsmaker-lunch-hour/

Friday, Jun. 26 1:00 PM Jill Biden on virtual campaign trail for husband Joe in New Hampshire and Wisconsin - Former Second Lady Dr Jill Biden campaigns virtually in New Hampshire and Wisconsin for husband presumptive 2020 Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, holding virtual events on the Affordable Care Act (ACA) with Dem Sen. Maggie Hassan in Manchester, NH (2:00 PM EDT), and with Dem Sen. Kamala Harris in Milwaukee (2:15 PM CDT)

Weblinks: https://joebiden.com/, https://twitter.com/JoeBiden

Contacts: Joe Biden for President press, BidenPress@joebiden.com

RSVP https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSff3ekpuqKK35fJ7a1biaZUivunE_wLSwv9sHYjig3OJwvK9A/viewform

Saturday, Jun. 27 12:00 PM Wisconsin Governor's Task Force on Climate Change holds listening session

Weblinks: http://www.wisconsin.gov, https://twitter.com/GovEvers

Contacts: Chet Agni, Chet.Agni@wisconsin.gov, 1 608 852 4299