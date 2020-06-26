Associated Press Wisconsin Daybook for Wednesday, Jun. 24.

The following events are listed for your planning only and their appearance here does not indicate The Associated Press plans coverage. Please note that all scheduled events are subject to change. Contact numbers listed are not intended for publication.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops. The Milwaukee bureau is reachable at 414-225-3580. Send daybook items to Wisconsin@applanner.com.

To see your Daybooks and events for Wisconsin and other States up to 12 months ahead, speak to your bureau or sales rep about access to AP Planner, or visit http://applanner.com.

--------------------

Wednesday, Jun. 24 10:00 AM Voces De La Frontera hold rally and press conference - Voces De La Frontera hold rally and press conference 'demanding' the firing of Milwaukee Police Officer Michael Mattioli in relation to the death of Joel Acevedo * Mattioli, off-duty at the time of the incident, allegedly put Acevedo in a fatal chokehold during a fight in April, and has been charged with reckless homicide

Location: Milwaukee County Courthouse, 901 N 9th St, Milwaukee, WI

Weblinks: http://vdlf.org/, https://twitter.com/voces_milwaukee

Contacts: Jack Norman, communications@vdlf.org, 1 414 405 6210

--------------------

Wednesday, Jun. 24 10:00 AM Wisconsin Governor's Task Force on Student Debt meeting

Weblinks: https://www.wdfi.org/, https://twitter.com/WIS_DFI

Contacts: Wisconsin Department of Financial Institutions, DFICommunications@dfi.wisconsin.gov

To attend the meeting, dial (510) 338-9438 and when prompted for the meeting access code, enter 126 862 5820. If you prefer to attend online, go to https://www.webex.com/ and enter the meeting access code, 126 862 5820, and password: TaskForce.

--------------------

Wednesday, Jun. 24 10:30 AM Wisconsin Dems discuss Trump's 'failed' leadership - Democratic Party of Wisconsin host call discussing President Donald Trump's 'failed' leadership and 'destruction' of Wisconsin's economy, with Wisconsin state Sen. Dave Hansen, Assembly Candidate Karl Jaeger, and business owner Kim Jensen

Weblinks: http://www.wisdems.org, https://twitter.com/wisdems

Contacts: Philip Shulman, Wisconsin Democrats press, phils@wisdems.org

https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJIodO6hrD8uHNQMhnpqeBpLjAkwDMsNxolT

--------------------

Wednesday, Jun. 24 10:30 AM Fond du Lac Fire Rescue and Sheriff's Office joint press conference and demonstration - Fond du Lac Fire Rescue and Sheriff's Office host joint press conference and demonstration on water safety on shore and on board vessels

Location: Lakeside Park Boat Launch, Fond du Lac, WI

Weblinks: https://www.fdl.wi.gov/, https://twitter.com/CityofFDL

Contacts: Peter O'Leary, Fond du Lac County Fire Chief, poleary@fdl.wi.gov, 1 920 322 3802

--------------------

Wednesday, Jun. 24 11:00 AM Wisconsin AG Kaul on virtual campaign trail for Joe Biden - Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Paul campaigns virtually for presumptive 2020 Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, holding a roundtable discussion on the Affordable Care Act (ACA)

Weblinks: https://joebiden.com/, https://twitter.com/JoeBiden

Contacts: Joe Biden for President press, BidenPress@joebiden.com

RSVP

--------------------

Wednesday, Jun. 24 3:30 PM Racine Standing Joint Review meeting

Weblinks: http://cityofracine.org/, https://twitter.com/CityofRacine

Contacts: Michelle Cook, City of Racine, michelle.cook@cityofracine.org, 1 262 636 9151

Meeting Access: - Phone Number: 1 (844) 992-4726 Access Code: 132 121 9135

--------------------

Wednesday, Jun. 24 4:00 PM Wisconsin Elections Commission teleconference meeting

Weblinks: https://elections.wi.gov

Contacts: Reid Magney, Wisconsin Elections Commission, reid.magney@wi.gov, 1 608 267 7887

--------------------

Wednesday, Jun. 24 Court hearing for Milwaukee police officer charged with reckless homicide - Court hearing for Milwaukee Police officer Michael Mattioli, charged with reckless homicide in relation to the death of Joel Acevedo in April * Mattioli, off duty at the time of the incident, allegedly woke up in his house and saw Acevedo going through his pants pockets. An altercation followed, with Mattioli allegedly putting Acevedo in a fatal chokehold * Mattioli is currently suspended, but is still receiving a pay check

Contacts: Milwaukee County Clerk of Circuit Court, 1 414 278 5362

--------------------

--------------------

Thursday, Jun. 25 10:00 AM E2 discuss annual Clean Jobs Midwest report - Environmental Entrepreneurs (E2) hold press call to discuss new report, the fifth annual Clean Jobs Midwest report from E2 and Clean Energy Trust, and discuss 'what might have been and how severely the clean energy economy has been hurt by the coronavirus (COVID-19) economic crisis through the month of May'. The analysis provides breakdowns of the job losses by state, by major metropolitan areas, and by sector including renewable energy, energy efficiency, and clean vehicles. States covered in the report are Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota, and Wisconsin

Weblinks: http://www.e2.org, https://twitter.com/e2org

Contacts: Alex Frank, Hastings Group, afrank@hastingsgroup.com, 1 703 276 3264

To join the press call (with full, two-way Q&A), please dial (877) 418-4267 and ask for the 'Clean Jobs Midwest report' news event.

--------------------

Thursday, Jun. 25 9:00 PM President Trump participates in town hall on FOX News' 'Hannity' - 'Hannity', including a town hall with President Donald Trump, who discusses the latest on police reform and the 2020 election with FOX News Channel's Sean Hannity * Originates from the Jet Air facility at Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport, Green Bay, WI

Weblinks: http://www.foxnews.com/, https://twitter.com/FoxNews

Contacts: Carly Shanahan, Fox News, carly.shanahan@foxnews.com, 1 212 301 3851

--------------------

Thursday, Jun. 25 President Trump visits shipbuilding facility in Wisconsin - President Donald Trump visits and delivers remarks at Fincantieri Marinette Marine, a shipbuilding facility in Wisconsin

Location: Fincantieri Marinette Marine, 1600 Ely St, Marinette, WI

Weblinks: http://www.whitehouse.gov, https://twitter.com/POTUS

Contacts: White House press, 1 202 456 2580

Register for credentials by emailing Eric Dent at eric.dent@us.fincantieri.com by 8:00 PM CDT, Tuesday, June 23, 2020. Please provide your full name, driver license number, network affiliation, crew position, phone number and email. Late requests will not be accepted. Once approved, you will receive additional logistics in a separate email. Credentials are limited and non-transferable. **For all on site and additional logistical questions, please direct them to Eric Dent at eric.dent@us.fincantieri.com.** AF1 arrives at Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport, 2077 Airport Drive, Green Bay (1:00 PM CDT). Please register for credentials at https://events.whitehouse.gov/form/EventInterest?rid=GQJ4HXWPK6 by 10:00 PM CDT, Tuesday, June 23, 2020. Late requests will not be accepted. Once approved, you will receive additional logistics in a separate email. Credentials are non-transferable * For all on-site and additional logistical questions, please direct them to Rob Burgess at Robert.K.Burgess@who.eop.gov

--------------------

--------------------

Friday, Jun. 26 Jill Biden on virtual campaign trail for husband Joe in New Hampshire and Wisconsin - Former Second Lady Dr Jill Biden campaigns virtually in New Hampshire and Wisconsin for husband presumptive 2020 Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, holding events with Dem Sen. Maggie Hassan in Manchester, NH, and Dem Sen. Kamala Harris in Milwaukee

Weblinks: https://joebiden.com/, https://twitter.com/JoeBiden

Contacts: Joe Biden for President press, BidenPress@joebiden.com

RSVP