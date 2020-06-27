2 drivers with serious injuries after car and truck collide in Monroe Co.

MONROE COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - Two drivers are suffering from serious injuries after a car and a truck crashed into each other in the Angelo Township in Monroe County Saturday.

A 2005 Saturn Ion car was pulling out onto State Highway 21 from Gillette Avenue when a an eastbound 2014 Ford F-150 truck hit the driver’s side of the Satuturn Ion, just before 1 p.m.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says that the driver of the car had to be extricated from the wreck and brought to a local hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the truck was also brought to the hospital with serious injuries.

State Highway 21 traffic was diverted for about 40 minutes because of the crash.

The Sparta Police Department and Fort McCoy Police Department assisted with the crash. The crash remains under investigation by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, and the names will be released at a later date.

Autoplay Caption

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.