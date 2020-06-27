Advertisement

Biadasz learning the ropes with Cowboys, has Wisconsin ties to help him out

COVID-19 makes first offseason extra challenging.
By Matt Infield
Published: Jun. 26, 2020 at 10:42 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - You get drafted into the NFL in the middle of a pandemic, and then what?

For Amherst’s Tyler Biadasz, it hasn’t been easy, but he finds himself in a good situation, with a few Badger State ties to help him out.

“It’s awesome to be a Cowboy.”

It’s awesome to be a Cowboy, but it’s also a heck of a year to be a rookie in the NFL, having to get up to speed quickly, and virtually.

“It’s one thing getting taught the plays,” said Biadasz. “But then it’s like you don’t get taught the technique in person, it’s on paper. And it’s very different.”

With an added layer of difficulty for a center like Biadasz, who acts as the quarterback for the offensive line. “Coming in as a center, specifically, it’s very critical you get down the adjustments and plays and techniques and all that other stuff,” Biadasz explained. “So, it’s very challenging.”

Luckily, the Rimington Trophy winner goes from offensive line university in Madison to an offensive line machine with Dallas. The Cowboys line is led by two of the best in the business, left tackle Tyron Smith, and right guard Zack Martin.

“The veterans, they reached out to us too and they said, ‘hey if you have any questions like this is going to be an interesting offseason, but just let us know, let us know if you need anything,’” Biadasz said. “And it was very comforting in that aspect.”

The Cowboys add a Wisconsin born and bred center that played for the Badgers, after losing one earlier in the offseason, when five-time Pro-Bowler Travis Frederick called it a career.

“Travis did reach out to me, he texted me the day I got drafted,” Biadasz said. “Talked about honestly everything, it was kind of like, what Dallas is like if you need anything let me know. He’s a great man.”

And of course, the Amherst native isn’t the only new Wisconsin flavor in Dallas. His first head coach will be the man that led his childhood team to their last Lombardi Trophy.

“Coming from a background as a Packer fan growing up, it’s like you’re always watching Mike McCarthy. Then all of a sudden, he’s your coach, you’re like, dude this is sweet, this is awesome.”

