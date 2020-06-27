Crews respond to fire at abandoned residence in Town of Burke
Published: Jun. 27, 2020 at 7:42 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
TOWN OF BURKE, Wis. (WMTV) - Crews responded to a fire at an abandoned residence in the Town of Burke early Saturday morning.
Just before 2 a.m. on Saturday, Dane County Sheriff’s Deputies and fire departments from Madison and Sun Prairie responded to a structure fire at 5421 Lien Road.
When deputies arrived, they found the abandoned structure fully engulfed. They’re now investigating the cause of the fire.
The owner estimates about $20,000.00 of damage to the structure.
