Crews respond to fire at abandoned residence in Town of Burke

TOWN OF BURKE, Wis. (WMTV) - Crews responded to a fire at an abandoned residence in the Town of Burke early Saturday morning.

Just before 2 a.m. on Saturday, Dane County Sheriff’s Deputies and fire departments from Madison and Sun Prairie responded to a structure fire at 5421 Lien Road.

When deputies arrived, they found the abandoned structure fully engulfed. They’re now investigating the cause of the fire.

The owner estimates about $20,000.00 of damage to the structure.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.