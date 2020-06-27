Dane Co. COVID-19 cases continue to climb

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The number of COVID-19 cases in Dane County continue to spiral upwards, according to the county's health department Friday.

During the last week (June 19-25), Public Health Madison & Dane County reported 400 new confirmed cases of coronavirus.

About 142 of those 400 people reported attending a gathering, party or meeting with people from outside their home, the department says.

A further 82 of those were associated with "clusters," defined in this case as two or more cases associated with one location or event around the same time.

Of those 82 cases, 66 people attended bars, five from other workplaces, 3 from congregate facilities and 8 from other clusters.

In Wisconsin, the latest Department of Health Services figures show 520 new, confirmed cases were recorded in the past day, which is the the first time since May that a daily total surpassed the 500 mark. That’s nearly twice as many new cases Friday as they did just three days earlier.

