Dane Co. restaurants deal with amended Phase 2 restrictions

“It is going to make it more difficult for us to have guests come in the door."
By Tajma Hall
Published: Jun. 26, 2020 at 10:22 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As the number of new COVID-19 cases statewide continues to skyrocket, a similar trend is being seen in Dane County, causing local health officials to make new changes to reopening restrictions.

“We come in and ask the question, what’s changed today- what do we need to do differently today than we did yesterday,” says Jennifer Hamre, Bar Manager of RP Adler’s Pub & Grill.

Owner Randy Adler says there’s a group of his staff that monitors changes caused by the pandemic closely. They are constantly working hard to keep staff and customers safe. The latest amendments to Dane County’s Phase 2 reopening plan were made to address an alarming new increase in COVID-19 cases.

Under the new order, bars and restaurants stay at 50 percent capacity but unless going to the restroom, customers must stay seated. No standing service allowed.

“It is going to make it more difficult for us to have guests come in the door,” says Adler.

Management says they’ve had to turn customers away because of capacity limits which they say is difficult to do.

The final change effects who customers are seated with. Parties can only be seated with members of their own household, something restaurant staff say is hard to enforce.

Public health officials expect Dane County to remain in phase two for at least one month, which is longer than originally anticipated.

