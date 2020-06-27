DNR hunter and vehicle courses resume in July

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - In-person hunter and recreational vehicle education classes are resuming next month, with each course consisting of 50 people or less.

The Wisconsin DNR says the courses will resume on July 13. In n March, the DNR suspended all classes due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The timeline is as follows:

Instructors may start to enroll classes into GoWild on Sunday, June 28.

Classes may start Monday, July 13.

You can expect these changes during the classes:

Social distancing of 6 feet between participants

Maximum of 50 participants in any one class

Attendees strongly recommended to wear face covering

Sanitizing of class equipment

Availability and use of hand sanitizer

Outdoor class instruction where possible

