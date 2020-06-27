Advertisement

Early morning structure fire leaves $290,000 of damage to home

Everyone inside the home, including humans and animals, made it out safely
An early morning fire in the Town of Albion caused hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage.
An early morning fire in the Town of Albion caused hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage.
Published: Jun. 27, 2020 at 7:33 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
TOWN OF ALBION, Wis. (WMTV) - An early morning structure fire on Saturday left about $290,000.00 of damage to a home and vehicles in the Town of Albion.

At approximately 1:40 a.m., the Dane County Sheriff’s office, in addition to fire departments from Cottage Grove, Cambridge, Deerfield, Edgerton, McFarland, Stoughton, and Deer-Grove EMS responded to a fire at 76 Menominee Drive.

When deputies got to the residence, they found it fully engulfed. Luckily, everyone inside was able to make it out safely before deputies arrived.

Officials are investigating the cause of the fire, though they say it does not appear to be suspicious. The owner estimates about $290,000.00 of damage was done to the structure and vehicles.

