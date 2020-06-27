Advertisement

Family identifies missing girl in Rock River: “We’re just staying strong”

“We’re just staying strong as a community at this point,” Brenda Ward, cousin to the girl, tells NBC15 News. “It’s different when it’s a kid.”
9-year-old Madison Billups
9-year-old Madison Billups(Brenda Ward)
By Jackson Danbeck
Published: Jun. 26, 2020 at 8:29 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The family of Madison Billups, the 9-year-old girl who disappeared into the waters of Rock River on Thursday, identified her and released a photo of her Friday.

Billups was playing in the river with her brother when the water’s current swept them away. A bystander jumped into the water and saved the boy, but Billups disappeared.

“We’re just staying strong as a community at this point,” Brenda Ward, cousin to the girl, tells NBC15 News. “It’s different when it’s a kid.”

A recovery effort is underway because of the length of time that has passed, Janesville Police Deputy Chief Terry Sheridan said.

“They’re grieving right now and they’re upset,” said Sheridan. “Our prayers go out to them, this is a tough one for them and the city.”

Janesville police said the section of the Rock River near Anglers Park does not particularly have many children who play in it , but people do frequent the area to fish and play in the river.

In the afternoon, recovery crews went into the water with poles. The Rock County Sheriff’s Office also called in K-9 officers and used drones to help in their search.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Police investigate after two bullets enter home in North Madison

Updated: moments ago
Madison police say they found two bullets inside a home on Hanover St after a passenger was seen shooting outside a driving car.

News

Dane Co. restaurants deal with amended Phase 2 restrictions

Updated: 7 hours ago

News

U.S. attorney explains extortion charges for Madison man after Tuesday arrest

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Michelle Baik
A U.S. attorney is charging a Madison man on two counts of extortion, for allegedly using threats to get money and services.

News

Milwaukee Sheriff says Black man put photos in nooses at park

Updated: 7 hours ago
The 53-year-old man told police that he wanted to start a conversation about the deaths and teach his son a lesson about the history of lynchings in America.

News

Dane Co. restaurants deal with amended Phase 2 restrictions

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Tajma Hall
As the number of new Covid-19 cases statewide continues to skyrocket, a similar trend is being seen in Dane county, causing local health officials to make new changes to reopening restrictions.

Latest News

News

Dane Co. COVID-19 cases continue to climb

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
The number of COVID-19 cases in Dane County continue to spiral upwards, according to the county's health department Friday.

News

DNR hunter and vehicle courses resume in July

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
In-person hunter and recreational vehicle education classes are resuming next month, with each course consisting of 50 people or less.

News

MPD: Arrests made after suspects take real, fake guns from victims

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
Two Madison men say they were robbed at gunpoint by several others in an apartment Thursday afternoon.

News

FBI now investigating after woman doused in fluid, lit on fire

Updated: 8 hours ago

News

Feds accuse arrested activist of extorting two Madison businesses

Updated: 8 hours ago