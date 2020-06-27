FBI now investigating after woman doused in fluid, lit on fire

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison police say the Federal Bureau of Investigation is now investigating after an 18-year-old reported that her face was doused in lighter fluid and set on fire.

Madison Police Spokesperson Joel DeSpain tells NBC15 News that the FBI will be assisting the department’s investigation into what they declared on Wednesday a hate crime.

DeSpain adds that investigators are still reviewing video footage to see if any part of the attack was caught on camera.

Authorities say they’re still in touch with the victim.

As NBC15 News reported, Althea Bernstein says she was driving on State Street near Gorham Street when she heard a racial epithet through her rolled-down driver’s side window.

When Bernstein, who is biracial, looked over, she says she saw four white men, one of whom used a spray bottle to shoot liquid onto her face and neck. Someone then allegedly threw a flaming lighter at her setting the fluid ablaze.

Bernstein told police she drove off, batting down the flames as she went.

In a statement released following the attack, Bernstein’s family said they were “saddened by what happened to Althea and the unprovoked attack on her body.” They went on to ask for privacy as she recovers from the burns on her face and neck.

