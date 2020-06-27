Madison Area Crime Stoppers offering $5K reward to catch hate crime suspects

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The non-profit Madison Area Crime Stoppers is now offering a $5,000 reward for any information that leads to the arrest and conviction of suspects after a biracial woman says her face was set on fire by a group of white men.

Crime Stoppers posted to the announcement to social media Saturday afternoon. Tips can be sent here.

As NBC15 News reported, Althea Bernstein says she was driving on State Street near Gorham Street earlier this week when she heard a racial epithet through her rolled-down driver’s side window.

When Bernstein, who is biracial, looked over, she says she saw four white men, one of whom used a spray bottle to shoot liquid onto her face and neck. Someone then threw a flaming lighter at her setting the fluid ablaze, she says.

Bernstein told police she drove off, patting down the flames as she went.

In a statement released following the attack, Bernstein’s family said they were “saddened by what happened to Althea and the unprovoked attack on her body.” They went on to ask for privacy as she recovers from the burns on her face and neck.

Madison police say the Federal Bureau of Investigation is also now investigating the hate crime.

Anyone with information about it is asked to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.

