Michael Johnson spoke with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle about youth education

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Boys & Girls Club of Dane County President Michael Johnson says he spoke with Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and discussed issues facing youth and the protests in Madison on Saturday.

Johnson adds that the royal couple promised to talk with girls in Wisconsin, and that they will be scheduling that soon.

“On the phone with Prince Harry and Meghan Markel the Duchess of Sussex. Prince Harry shared that young people voices matter and that Madison have our thoughts and prayers and wishes Madison all the best. Meghan has agreed to talk with girls in Wisconsin and we will be scheduling that soon,” Johnson said in a social media post.

“Thank you Meghan Markel for reaching out and checking on our kids in Madison Wisconsin today. I enjoyed the call today,” Johnson said.

CEO Michael Johnson and Marlon Anderson (NBC15)

