Middleton couple, bar owners sentenced to six months in federal prison for tax fraud

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two Middleton bar owners were sentenced Friday to six months in federal prison for filing a false income tax return with the IRS, according to a release from U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin Scott C. Blader.

On July 11, 2019, Dudley and Cherie Hellenbrand plead guilty to the charge. The information they were charged on alleged that the Hellenbrand’s owned and operated a sports bar/bowling alley in Middleton called Middleton Sport Bowl.

Accord to the release from Blader’s office, the defendants contracted with a video gambling machine vendor to have VGMs placed at bowling alley. The defendants split the cash receipts generated by the VGMs with the vendor.

The couple admitted they skimmed the VGM cash receipts from Middleton Sport Bowl and did not report the skimmed receipts on their state and federal income tax returns.

The tax investigation began in August 2017 when a U.S. Department of Treasury Special Agent went undercover and posed as a buyer of Middleton Sport Bowl.

At a meeting on May 31, 2018, the VGM vendor disclosed to the undercover agent that the cash receipts had been skimmed and fake handwritten collection tickets had been prepared to be used on state and federal tax returns.

At the sentencing, U.S. District Judge James D. Peterson noted the Hellenbrands were good and decent people, but they compartmentalized an area of their lives to justify filing false tax returns.

The judge staggered the prison sentences to allow one parent to stay home with their children.

Dudley Hellenbrand reports to prison on July 27, 2020. Cherie Hellenbrand will report on June 14, 2020.

