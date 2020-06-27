Advertisement

Milwaukee Sheriff says Black man put photos in nooses at park

The 53-year-old man told police that he wanted to start a conversation about the deaths and teach his son a lesson about the history of lynchings in America.
Published: Jun. 26, 2020 at 10:29 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Department says photos of Black people who were killed by law enforcement or private citizens that were found hanging by nooses in a Milwaukee park were put there by a Black man trying to teach his son a history lesson and invoke a community conversation.

The department said Friday it decided against recommending charges, calling it “a misguided attempt to shed light on a subject difficult to grasp in this country.”

The 53-year-old man told police that he wanted to start a conversation about the deaths and teach his son a lesson about the history of lynchings in America.

