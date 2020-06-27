Advertisement

Mostly dry and warm weekend ahead

First Alert Weather Forecast
This weekend will feature a lot more sunshine than clouds and rain.
(WMTV NBC15)
Published: Jun. 27, 2020 at 4:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Overall, the last weekend in June is going to be mostly dry and warm! High temperatures will be in the 80s. Other than a slight chance of showers and storms Sunday, this weekend is going to be dry and feature a fair amount of sunshine. Our rain chances will pickup early next week as we wrap up June and head into July.

This morning is mild and a little muggy. Temperatures are in the 60s area wide. Watch out for patchy fog out the door this morning. The fog could be thick in spots. Other than the fog, no major weather problems will impact you today.

This afternoon will be mostly sunny and warm. Highs will be in the 80s. The wind will be out of the northwest at around 5 mph. If you can, make to get outside and enjoy the nice summer weather. The UV index will be very high today.

Tonight will be mostly clear and quiet. Lows tonight will range from the upper 50s towards central Wisconsin to the mid 60s along the WI-IL border.

Sunday will almost be a carbon copy of today. Expect a mostly sunny day with high temperatures in the 80s. The only difference will be a slight chance of showers and storms in the afternoon and evening. Most of the area will likely stay dry. If a shower or storm does find you, watch out for brief heavy rain, gusty winds and lightning.

Scattered to widely scattered showers and storms will be possible on Monday and Tuesday. Highs early next week will be in the upper 80 degrees.

Slight rain chances will be with us the rest of the week. Not one day will be a washout, though. The best timing of the rain will likely be during the heat of the day or in the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the 80s.

The forecast looks even drier drier and warmer as we head towards the 4th of July weekend.

