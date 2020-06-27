Motorcycle vs truck crash causes possible life threatening injuries

TOWNSHIP OF WELLINGTON, Wis. (WMTV) -A motorcycle driver sustained possible life-threatening injuries Thursday after rear ending a stopped truck in the Township of Wellington, police say.

Police were dispatched to the crash on Midway Avenue around 6:27 p.m. The driver of the 2012 Harley Davidson was med-flighted while the three passengers in the 1998 Ford truck were not injured.

The crash remains under investigation by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and names of those involved in the crash will be released at a later date.

