Mount Horeb man arrested for possession of child pornography

VILLAGE OF MOUNT HOREB, Wis. (WMTV) - The Mount Horeb Police Department arrested a 26-year-old suspect Thursday after they were made aware of a possible child pornography possession in the Village of Mount Horeb.

Police were notified in April 2020 of the suspected child pornography possession and executed a search warrant Thursday in the 500 block of East Main Street. Several electronic devices were taken as evidence.

Abraham D. Trueblood was taken into custody and has been booked into jail on a charge of possession of child pornography.

