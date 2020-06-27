MPD: Arrests made after suspects take real, fake guns from victims

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two Madison men say they were robbed at gunpoint by several others in an apartment Thursday afternoon.

Madison police say one of the suspects, identified as Jakel D. Jones, 18, was arrested for armed robbery for the incident. Two others were jailed on probation holds, according to an MPD incident report. The robbery happened in an apartment in the 400 block of West Gilman Street.

The victims, ages 26 and 30, say a real handgun and a fake handgun were stolen but have since been found and returned to them by officers.

Police expect more arrests are likely and the case remains active. It is believed that this was a targeted robbery.

