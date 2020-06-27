Police investigate after two bullets enter home in North Madison

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison police say they found two bullets inside a home in the 3700 block of Hanover St early Saturday morning. Officers also found five shell casings outside the home. No word yet on if any reported injuries or if there was any damage to the home.

During the investigation, police say they found video evidence of a car driving past the home with a passenger shooting out the rear driver side window.

Anyone has information on this incident, please contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 266-6014, or, on the web at P3Tips.com

