Road rage incident leads to shots fired incident in Sun Prairie

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - Sun Prairie police say just before 1:00 a.m. Saturday morning, they received a report of shots fired. Officers later found shell casings at the intersection of Vandenburg Street and North Pine Street.

Luckily, no injuries were reported. The department believes a road rage incident lead to the gunfire, and that it was targeted. The suspects were gone when police arrived.

Anyone with further information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Sun Prairie Police Department Non-Emergency Line at 608-837-7336, or anonymously at (608) 837-6300.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.